Ospreys visit Sydney Airport

Four US Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys made a spectacular early morning landing at Sydney Airport on June 29 to collect dignitaries and media to attend a ceremony onboard the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6).

The Ospreys, from the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 (VMM-265) ‘Dragons’ based in Japan, approached and landed on Runway 25 before taxiing to the Domestic 5 apron to collect their passengers for the short flight back to the Wasp class amphibious assault ship stationed just off the coast of Sydney.

Onboard, Exercise Talisman Saber 2017, the biennial joint exercise between US forces and Australia, was officially opened by the Commander, US Pacific Command, Admiral Harry Harris along with the officer conducting the exercise, Australia’s Chief of Joint Operations Vice Admiral David Johnston.

Over 33,000 US, Australian, New Zealand, Japanese and Canadian military personnel will participate in the joint exercises until the end of July, with the majority of field training for the exercise taking place in Shoalwater Bay Training Area, near Rockhampton and in the Mount Bundey Training Area, east of Darwin.

After a short time onboard, the four Ospreys safely returned their passengers to Sydney Airport via the same approach before returning to the Bonhomme Richard.

Australian Aviation contributor Grahame Hutchison posted a video of the arrivals on YouTube.