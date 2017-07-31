Oldest Qantas 747 retires to the desert

The oldest aircraft in the mainline Qantas fleet, Boeing 747-438 VH-OJM, has been retired, operating its last revenue flight on Sunday.
VH-OJM Gosford operated QF73 from Sydney to San Francisco, the 13 hour flight departing just before 1:15pm on Sunday. After a few hours on the ground the quad-jet then made the short hop southeast to Mojave airport where it is likely to enter storage awaiting its fate.
The Rolls-Royce RB211-powered 747-400 had made its first flight on August 30 1991 and was delivered to Qantas on September 17 that year. From that time it would fly over 110,000 flight hours in Qantas service.
VH-OJM’s departure sees the Qantas 747 passenger fleet reduced to 10 aircraft, comprising six GE-powered 747-400ERs (VH-OEE thru OEJ) delivered between 2002 and 2003, a single GE-powered 747-48E (VH-OEB, built for Asiana in 1993 and acquired by Qantas in 1998) and three RR-powered 747-438s (VH-OJS, OJT and OJU) delivered in 1999-2000.
VH-OJM from @Qantas getting a farewell from some fans yesterday @SydneyAirport #bye #vhojm #qantas #boeing pic.twitter.com/0hxsaqYVzE
— James Lusher (@lushaviation) July 31, 2017
With OJM’s retirement VH-OEB now remains the only 747 still to feature Qantas’s old first class seats in the nose, while the remaining 747-400s and -400ERs having been reconfigured with a three-class layout comprising business, premium economy and economy.
The remaining non ER 747-400s are expected to be retired as Qantas introduces the 787-9 into service, the first of which is due for delivery in October.
Comments
Bill says
Sad to see the 747 disappear from our Skies
Corey says
Thought they weren’t getting any additional A380s. Things must have changed for them to say they’re going to order 2 additional aircraft. Will be interesting when they’re going to release the order of the aircraft. It would have to be soon since there are only 53 orders at a production rate of 1 per months leaving just over 4 years to ensure the aircraft if ordered and delivered.
George Gatehouse says
Beautiful Aircraft
Peter Cokley says
Since the B747 that took passengers to San Francisco as QF73 went to storage and so is not coming back, what plane operates the return Qantas 74 back to Sydney?
JACK CAIRNS says
HI FOLKS – AS AN OLD RETD. AIRCRAFT E+ I , AFTER 55 YRS I HAVE SEEN MANY AIRLINERS COME AND GO , SOME UNSUCCESSFUL . BUT THE MIGHTY B.747 VARIOUS MODELS HAVE SET A LONG STANDING BENCHMARK AND I DON’T THINK ANY AIRBUS IS EVER GOING TO ACHIEVE THAT RECORD OF POPULARITY WITH AIRCREW AND AIRCRAFT MECHS. WHO WORKED ON IT. THANX J.C.
Stuart says
This aircraft has an impressive utilisation over the time in the Qantas fleet, close to 12 hours a day every day in the QF fleet. Very good over almost 26 years, as there must have been a few weeks off for heavy maintenance, paint and refurbishment in that period.
australianaviation.com.au says
@Corey – The two ‘extra’ A380s are aircraft freed up by the B789 taking on the Melbourne-London route. Qantas definitely has no plans to add to its A380 fleet.
Al says
Was there any videos produced of VH-OJM landing in the Mojave?