Jetgo adding second route from Wagga Wagga

Regional carrier Jetgo is adding a second route from the Wagga Wagga with flights to the Gold Coast set to take off from August 2.

Jetgo started flying between Wagga Wagga and Brisbane in February 2017 and Jetgo managing director for airlines Paul Brederick said the passenger numbers in the five months since it launched had given the airline confidence to mount a second route from Wagga Wagga.

City of Wagga Wagga Mayor Greg Conkey welcomed Jetgo’s decision to add flights to the city, adding it would encourage more visitors to the region.

The flights will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

In addition to Jetgo, QantasLink flies from Wagga Wagga to Sydney while Regional Express serves the NSW Riverina city from Melbourne and Sydney.