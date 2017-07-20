First repainted QantasLink Fokker 100 emerges

The first Fokker 100 operated by Qantas’s regional arm QantasLink has emerged from the paintshop.

Fokker 100 VH-NHP is pictured here flying into Perth Airport on Wednesday after repainting with Douglas Aerospace in Wagga Wagga. Flight tracking website Flightaware shows that VH-NHP had arrived in Wagga Wagga for repainting on June 9.

VH-NHP is one of 17 Fokker 100s operated by Qantas-owned, Perth-based Network Aviation under the QantasLink brand on intrastate WA RPT and fly-in/fly-out resource industry charter flying.

The new Qantas livery was launched with the reveal of Airbus A330-300 VH-QPJ in October 2016, while the first Boeing 737-800 to be repainted in the new scheme re-entered service last week.