First repainted QantasLink Fokker 100 emerges

The first Fokker 100 operated by Qantas’s regional arm QantasLink has emerged from the paintshop.
Fokker 100 VH-NHP is pictured here flying into Perth Airport on Wednesday after repainting with Douglas Aerospace in Wagga Wagga. Flight tracking website Flightaware shows that VH-NHP had arrived in Wagga Wagga for repainting on June 9.
VH-NHP is one of 17 Fokker 100s operated by Qantas-owned, Perth-based Network Aviation under the QantasLink brand on intrastate WA RPT and fly-in/fly-out resource industry charter flying.
The new Qantas livery was launched with the reveal of Airbus A330-300 VH-QPJ in October 2016, while the first Boeing 737-800 to be repainted in the new scheme re-entered service last week.
Comments
AVGEEK says
Arrived June 9th? So it took 40 days to complete? That seems like a long time…
Lechuga says
Hey that’s actually pretty neato. Thought these would be last
twodogs says
It looks great. However I wish they’d invest their money into other parts of the business. A rebranding costs a lot of money – new paint jobs (200 frames), new uniforms (shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, jumpers, lanyards, ASICs), new signage, new website…
How many times have other such recognisable brands such as Toyota changed their logo over the past 30 years? Not once.
Hmm says
Had to look twice, thought old mate had grown a 2nd leg! – is that the speed brake open?
Craig says
looks like Qantaslink wont have the roo in the circle on the nose
Ben says
Overall I’m not a fan of the new livery but for QFlink this actually looks quite good. I think it must be the typeface with the offset between the dark QANTAS and the red LINK. I still think they need to put paws on the roo. However as far as colour schemes go it is more interesting than the QF mainline fleet. Mind you it doesn’t take much to make a Fokker look classy. I imagine the 717s will look similar when they are rolled out.
zac says
I still really hate the new roo, it looks nothing like a kangaroo, the rest is ok though and its good to see the F100s finally starting to get the Qantas colours though
Bidgee says
While it arrived in Wagga on the 9th of June but it didn’t enter the paint shop hangar until the 21st June (due to another aircraft being painted). So it was out on the 18th July, 27 days for it to be stripped and painted.
JR says
Why is an airline like Qantas still flying planes this old? Surely QantasLink can buy some CRJ’s or Embraers?
What gives?
Al says
@twodogs
Whilst I agree with you, perhaps Toyota was a bad example. Their current logo has only been in place since 1989 and during my lifetime they have had 4 different logo’s plus there were others in the years prior.
Rhino says
How dare Qantas support Aussie jobs. Why wasn’t this painted in Singapore like the first B737?
jsfg says
@twodogs, Toyota’s current logo was brought in during the 90s so they have changed in the last 30 years. 80s and some 90s car had a stylised “T” rather than the bull horn in a circle logo we see now.
I do otherwise agree with what you’re saying though. This Qantas re-branding is a waste of money and looks pretty much the same anyway.
AVGEEK says
Thanks Bidgee.
27 although less than 40, is still a long time compared to the 14 days is took for the B737 that’s just come out of Singapore.
Qantas Link / Network must be sitting flush with aircraft if they can afford to have one sitting on the deck for nearly two weeks before it’s slot!