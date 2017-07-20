First repainted QantasLink Fokker 100 emerges

The first Fokker 100 operated by Qantas’s regional arm QantasLink has emerged from the paintshop.
Fokker 100 VH-NHP is pictured here flying into Perth Airport on Wednesday after repainting with Douglas Aerospace in Wagga Wagga. Flight tracking website Flightaware shows that VH-NHP had arrived in Wagga Wagga for repainting on June 9.
VH-NHP is one of 17 Fokker 100s operated by Qantas-owned, Perth-based Network Aviation under the QantasLink brand on intrastate WA RPT and fly-in/fly-out resource industry charter flying.
The new Qantas livery was launched with the reveal of Airbus A330-300 VH-QPJ in October 2016, while the first Boeing 737-800 to be repainted in the new scheme re-entered service last week.
Comments
AVGEEK says
Arrived June 9th? So it took 40 days to complete? That seems like a long time…
Lechuga says
Hey that’s actually pretty neato. Thought these would be last
twodogs says
It looks great. However I wish they’d invest their money into other parts of the business. A rebranding costs a lot of money – new paint jobs (200 frames), new uniforms (shirts, pants, dresses, skirts, jumpers, lanyards, ASICs), new signage, new website…
How many times have other such recognisable brands such as Toyota changed their logo over the past 30 years? Not once.
Hmm says
Had to look twice, thought old mate had grown a 2nd leg! – is that the speed brake open?