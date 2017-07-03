Fiji Airways’ Adelaide inaugural touches down

The inaugural twice-weekly Fiji Airways Nadi-Adelaide service touched down on Friday night.

Operated by Boeing 737-800 DQ-FJN, flight FJ961 departed Nadi at 4:40pm local time on Friday, landing in Adelaide a little over six hours later at 8:07pm local time. The return flight FJ960 departed Adelaide at 10:20pm local, landing back in Nadi at 5:36am Saturday.

“This is an exciting day for Fiji Airways as it marks our expansion and growth in our most significant market, after Fiji,” Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways CEO and MD said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to now have a connection with South Australia, and along with getting more Fijians to experience that wonderful part of Australia – and having easier accessibility to friends and family there – we are looking forward to welcoming more South Australians to our beautiful home,”

Adelaide becomes Fiji Airways’ fourth Australian destination – it currently flies twice daily from Sydney, daily from Brisbane and five times a week from Melbourne – and its first new Australian route in 10 years.

Fiji Airways Nadi-Adelaide schedule