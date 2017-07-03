Electronics ban for US bound flights from Abu Dhabi lifted

Etihad Airways has confirmed travellers on its US bound flights from Abu Dhabi will again be able to carry all their electronic devices in carryon luggage.

The lifting of the electronics ban that has been in place since March 2017 was confirmed on Etihad’s website.

Passengers travelling on the Abu Dhabi-based carrier were forced to checkin all electronic devices larger than a phone since March 2017, following regulations imposed by the US that affected 10 airport in eight countries across the Middle East and North Africa.

However, the US flagged the potential end of the electronics ban, which received heavy criticism from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in late June when it announced new security measures for all international flights to the country.

“If you are travelling with us to the United States from Abu Dhabi International Airport, you are now able to carry all electronic devices on board,” Etihad said on its website.

The US Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) also confirmed Etihad and Abu Dhabi airport has had the ban on electronics lifted on its Twitter page.

Etihad Airways & Abu Dhabi In’t have implemented the required initial enhanced security measures. Travelers from Abu Dhabi will…1/2 — TSA (@TSA) July 2, 2017

…now be able to bring devices in cabin of US bound flights. Follow for continued efforts to raise the baseline on aviation security. 2/2 — TSA (@TSA) July 2, 2017

The US Department of Homland Security said at the end of June the new security measures to apply to all inbound flights included enhancing overall passenger screening; conducting heightened screening of personal electronic devices; increasing security protocols around aircraft and in passenger areas; and deploying advanced technology, expanding canine screening, and establishing additional preclearance locations.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said this move followed talks with stakeholders across the industry.

“It is time to raise the global baseline of aviation security,” Kelly said in statement on the DHS website.

“We cannot play international whack-a-mole with each new threat. Instead, we must put in place new measures across the board to keep the traveling public safe and make it harder for terrorists to succeed.

“With this announcement, we send a clear message that inaction is not an option.”