Electronic warfare training tender delayed again

Defence has announced that the release of a request for tender (RFT) for the procurement of Electronic Warfare Training Services (EWTS) has been rescheduled for sometime between mid-August and late September.

The release of the RFT had previously been rescheduled and was expected to be issued this month. And as of October 2016, when a request for information was published, an RFT was anticipated to be released in May this year.

The procurement is for the provision of EWTS for the Royal Australian Navy and the Royal Australian Air Force.

“Historically, EWTS has been delivered by an airborne platform operating either independently or concurrently with other at-sea training assets or RAAF assets,” Defence stated on July 3.

“In this context, an airborne platform has proven to be very useful; however, a future EWTS capability may also employ a combination of land-based, seaborne and/or unmanned aerial systems assets.”

The phase-in period for this proposed contract is due to commence in July 2018.

Raytheon Australia stated in May that it has signed a teaming agreement with Air Affairs Australia that it said would mean a significant expansion of Australia’s electronic warfare training services capability.