Cubic supplies combat training systems and ACMI pods for RAAF Hawks

Cubic Global Defense has supplied its P5 combat training system (CTS/TCTS) and air combat manoeuvring instrumentation (ACMI) pods for the Royal Australian Air Force’s Hawk 127 lead-in fighter.

As part of the Lead-In Fighter Capability Assurance Program (LIFCAP), which recently achieved initial operational capability (IOC), Cubic has supplied more than 60 P5 combat training systems including ACMI pods, offering improved air combat training capabilities such as live monitoring and debriefing stations.

“Cubic’s P5CTS and ACMI offer fantastic capabilities for the Hawk and provides us with the ability to maximise our mission outcomes and minimise our need for re-training,” said Wing Commander Carlos ‘Fonz’ Almenara, 78 Wing executive officer, in a statement.

Key components of the system include the GPS-enabled, aircraft-mounted AMCI pods plus ground stations, which help aircrew to conduct, monitor and manage air combat training and post-flight debriefing.

“Our solutions enable RAAF Hawk aircrew to electronically review air combat training missions with fidelity not previously seen in the Hawk fleet,” said Miles Macdonald, general manager of Cubic Global Defense Australia.

“Additionally, squadron mission supervisors now have the ability to observe aircraft during flight using the live monitor functionality, plus manage the mission and flight environment to improve training performance.”

Cubic has also provided the P5 system and ACMI pods for the RAAF’s Hornet, Super Hornet and Growler fast jets.