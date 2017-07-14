Construction begins on Adelaide Airport hotel

Adelaide Airport says the new on-site hotel is on track to open its doors by the end of 2018 as construction on the facility gets underway.

The 165-room Atura Hotel is being built by Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)-listed group Event Hospitality and Entertainment at a cost of $50 million.

The project, including direct access by a walkway to the airport domestic and international checkin area on level 2, was launched in October 2016. It is part of is part of Adelaide Airport’s 30-year, $2 billion vision.

Adelaide Airport said in a statement about 350 construction and related jobs would be needed for the construction works, with national construction group Built appointed as the major contractor on the project.

“The Atura Hotel will be a focal point of our long term vision to create an easy, seamless connection between our aeronautical activities and our planned Airport Business District,” Adelaide Airport managing director Mark Young said.

“More than 8 million people fly in and out of Adelaide Airport each year, and many of our customers have indicated they would welcome the convenience of an airport hotel to enable catching early morning flights after meetings or conferences.

“We believe the Atura Hotel offers a real point of difference to the airport precinct. It’s great to see construction underway and we look forward to welcoming the first customers late next year.”

The Atura hotel will include meeting rooms, a business centre, as well as restaurant and bar.