Australian SBAS project “well and truly underway”

An Australian project to develop a space-based augmentation system (SBAS) that promises navigational accuracy to less than 10 centimetres is “well underway”, according to Lockheed Martin, one of three industry participants in a two-year Australian Government-led trial.
“We are undertaking a two-year testbed that will dramatically improve the accuracy of navigation systems. That program started in February, it is well and truly underway,” Rod Drury, Lockheed Martin Australia’s managing director for space, told media in Canberra on Wednesday.
The two-year, $12 million project to develop a “second generation” SBAS in Australia was announced in February this year and involves industry participation from Lockheed Martin, GMV of Spain and Inmarsat. Led by Geoscience Australia, the project has also received New Zealand Government funding, while other countries in the region have shown strong interest in participating in the trial.
“The project was initially sponsored by the Australian Government, with Geoscience Australia the lead agency, while the New Zealand Government has also joined the demonstration program,” Drury said.
“And I can share with you that we are currently engaged with a number of other countries in the region.”
Under the trial GMV has installed an SBAS testbed master station, which collects data from Geoscience Australia-operated reference stations and generates augmentation messages that corrects the accuracy of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) positional information.
That data is then sent via a Lockheed Martin uplink antenna at Uralla, New South Wales, to an Inmarsat geostationary earth orbit satellite. A receiver on a ground-based vehicle or aircraft then processes that corrected positional information.
Drury noted that without augmentation GNSS systems such as the US GPS constellation and the European Gallileo system offers navigational accuracy of around 10 metres in the horizontal plane.
“We’ve taken that accuracy from 10 metres down to a metre or two, and ultimately the horizontal accuracy will end up in the range of centimetres, somewhere around five to 10 centimetre accuracy,” Drury said.
Accuracy in the vertical will be in the “same magnitude” but varies due to ionospheric conditions, Drury said, but “the closer you get to the equator the more challenge you have with the ionosphere”.
The promised accuracy of SBAS has a number of applications in aviation, and not just the promise of cost-effective highly-accurate precision approaches for airports large and small, but also increasing airport capacity because “you can stack aircraft a lot closer because you have more confidence in the precision and the accuracy that they’re receiving,” Drury noted.
But Airservices Australia is just one of a number of Australian Government agencies observing the trial, with SBAS seen to have applications across the agriculture, construction, maritime, mining, road and rail industries.
“What’s been really exciting from my perspective is the number of small to medium enterprises in Australia that are taking advantage of that technological step and are generating apps or new capabilities as a result of it,” Drury noted.
“Some of the companies that are engaging with us are taking this in directions we hadn’t even thought of.”
In its mature form the system would comprise “probably two or three” purpose-built ground stations across Australia, and a master control station. The Australian-developed SBAS promises not only greater accuracy than existing SBAS applications – the US Wide Area Augmentation System (or WAAS) typically provides better than one metre accuracy – but is a technology that could be easily implemented worldwide.
“Things all working well, the program in two years goes to maturity and rolls out to production, then we would seek to take what’s currently a regional capability and roll that out around the globe,” Drury said.
Different business models for using the SBAS are still being studied, Drury said.
Comments
David says
“Different business models for using the SBAS are still being studied, Drury said.”
Is that code for ‘it wont happen until we figure out how to make it interface with credit cards’?
Bill says
If we wait 10 years, the rocket can be launched from Australia, that’s if “NASA Downunder” ever takes off!
Ben says
Even when it does go live (and about time, we’ve mandated WAAS capable GNSS in aircraft without having the space infrastructure to use the function)… how long before CASA get’s off their butts to enable the SBAS approaches?? Currently they are only interested in facilitating the big end of town with GBAS and Baro-VNAV… both systems that are only available to larger more complex aircraft than your average GA IFR operator.
This should be a major priority… SBAS approaches (in particular LPV) gives a virtual ILS to every runway end in the country, WITHOUT the need for ground infrastructure! Imagine the difference in safety and capability that an LPV would bring when you have an approach to ~200ft without needing to install an expensive ILS or GBAS system. I only hope that we get LP/LPV approaches ASAP, and that the procedure design companies (Airservices, Jepp, IDS, etc.) have the man power required to get these safety enhancing procedures done in a timely fashion.
@David, I certainly hope not. The savings from the system in reduction of ground based aids would certainly pay for it. Also making it a JV with the Kiwi’s (and anyone else in the view of the satellite) means that we can share the costs a little. Piggybacking off an existing Inmarsat bird is smart, launch costs are the highest cost part of the system, second would be construction/installation of the ground infrastructure… day to day running costs are virtually nothing. Sadly it means that the ‘benefits’ of the GBAS systems that have been installed at Melbourne and Sydney have been markedly reduced. The only thing that the SmartPath system does that SBAS can’t is the multiple approach path concept (which isn’t used on the Australian systems anyway)… the accuracy is equivalent to SBAS.