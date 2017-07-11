Arsenal jets in to Sydney on Emirates 777

Arsenal has jetted in to Sydney on board a Boeing 777-200LR from sponsor Emirates featuring a special livery promoting the football club’s summer tour.

The club travelled on board A6-EWJ from London Stansted to Sydney via Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport, touching down in the Harbour City at about 0630 on Tuesday morning.

Australia, we're on our way 🇦🇺 Follow us on Instagram for more pic.twitter.com/93eEh6V32q — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 9, 2017

And judging from the photos on Twitter, the players were well looked after on the 24-hour journey from Europe.

Interestingly, a Boeing 777-200LR costs about A$420 million at list prices, before factoring in discounts airlines usually receive.

Meanwhile, estimates suggest the Arsenal squad is worth close to A$1 billion, or the equivalent of two Boeing 777-200LRs.

Which perhaps gives a new meaning to the term precious cargo.

Arsenal takes on Sydney FC on Thursday before backing up two days later to face the Western Sydney Wanderers. Both matches are at Sydney’s Olympic Stadium.

The club, which finished fifth in the recently concluded English Premier League season, then heads to Shanghai for a match against Bayern Munich on July 19 before concluding its tour against Chelsea in Beijing on July 22.