Airservices rolls out six new live weather cameras

Pilots will be able to view live conditions at six more locations around the country after Airservices expanded its weather camera portal that was initially launched in May 2017.

Airservices says the six new sites that have come online are Albany, Coffs Harbour, Esperance, Kalgoorlie, Mount Gambier and Wagga Wagga.

They join the six initial locations – Archerfield, Kilmore Gap, Kingscote, Launceston, Norfolk Island and Parafield – when the website went live in May.

Airservices acting chief executive Paul Logan said it would continue to work with the Bureau of Meteorology and airport operators to identify sites with the required power, communication infrastructure and camera equipment.

Further, the nation’s air traffic manager was also planning for “future new buids at safety critical locations”.

“With the Bureau of Meteorology’s valuable assistance, we are pleased to be activating six new sites with more to come,” Logan said in a statement.

“I want to thank all those who participated in the online survey to identify those locations that the aviation community feels would most benefit from up-to-date visual weather assessments.

“The knowledge we obtained from the online survey continues to be valuable in both the planning and implementation of the weather camera infrastructure.”

The initial batch of weather cameras were chosen from 826 suggestions submitted that nominated 230 different locations, Airservices had said previously.

The weather portal can be viewed online here.