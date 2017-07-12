Air New Zealand showcases country in latest safety video

Whether it is fitness guru Richard Simmons, Middle Earth or swimsuit models, Air New Zealand safety videos have always managed to capture the attention of the travelling public, both on and off the aircraft.
The airline has again drawn on celebrity pulling power for the latest edition that was officially launched on Tuesday, enlisting the services of Hollywood actors Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr to front the four-minute safety video.
However, the star of the video is arguably the New Zealand countryside, with the video featuring popular landmarks such as the Moeraki Boulders north of Dunedin, the Waitomo Caves in Rotorua and Cathedral Cove in the Coromandel alongside the local wildlife.
Air New Zealand general manager of global brand and content marketing Jodi Williams said the airline had taken a “different approach creatively” to this latest safety video, utilising some special effects to create “A Fantastical Journey”.
“Our latest safety video takes viewers on a journey taking in New Zealand’s stunning beauty, incredible culture, friendly people and amazing flora and fauna, while also sharing the airline’s key safety messages,” Williams said in a statement.
Air New Zealand published a version of the video on its YouTube channel.
Comments
KFB says
To me it just looked like they partly copied Qantas with this.
Out of the country says
Well not the worst video by far however it is too long, started straight after door closed and finished while waiting to enter the runway, and that took some time due to the delays in aircraft movements due to the weather here..
It is slow, loses the safety message and the images of the landscape sometimes are overwhelmed by the fantasy aspect they have portrayed.