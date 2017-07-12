Air New Zealand showcases country in latest safety video

Whether it is fitness guru Richard Simmons, Middle Earth or swimsuit models, Air New Zealand safety videos have always managed to capture the attention of the travelling public, both on and off the aircraft.

The airline has again drawn on celebrity pulling power for the latest edition that was officially launched on Tuesday, enlisting the services of Hollywood actors Katie Holmes and Cuba Gooding Jr to front the four-minute safety video.

However, the star of the video is arguably the New Zealand countryside, with the video featuring popular landmarks such as the Moeraki Boulders north of Dunedin, the Waitomo Caves in Rotorua and Cathedral Cove in the Coromandel alongside the local wildlife.

Air New Zealand general manager of global brand and content marketing Jodi Williams said the airline had taken a “different approach creatively” to this latest safety video, utilising some special effects to create “A Fantastical Journey”.

“Our latest safety video takes viewers on a journey taking in New Zealand’s stunning beauty, incredible culture, friendly people and amazing flora and fauna, while also sharing the airline’s key safety messages,” Williams said in a statement.

Air New Zealand published a version of the video on its YouTube channel.