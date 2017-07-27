Air New Zealand increases Bali capacity

Air New Zealand will operate up to five weekly Auckland-Denpasar flights for the 2018 holiday season.

Between late May and mid-October 2017 Air New Zealand is operating twice weekly between Auckland and the Indonesian holiday island, increasing to three times weekly during peak periods.

But in 2018 Air New Zealand will fly to Denpasar up to five times weekly, with flights beginning in early April rather than late May.

The airline says the extended season and extra flights represents a near doubling of capacity on the route, which it operates with 301-seat Boeing 787-9s.

“The increase in services between Auckland and Bali, as well as the extension to the seasonal service represents year on year growth of more than 90 per cent,” Air New Zealand chief revenue officer Cam Wallace said in a statement on Monday.

“Today’s news will give leisure travellers more options when it comes to getting to Bali, with more than 1,500 seats available per week each way at peak times.”