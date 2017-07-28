A4ANZ appoints inaugural chief executive

Dr Alison Roberts has been appointed as the inaugural chief executive officer of new peak industry body Airlines for Australia and New Zealand (A4ANZ).
Dr Roberts is currently the Pharmaceutical Society of Australia’s executive director of policy, advocacy and innovation, and starts in her new role on August 1.
“Alison has a strong track record of championing the interests of her stakeholders in a complex, highly-regulated industry, for an important sector of the economy,” A4ANZ chair Professor Graeme Samuel said in a statement.
“It is this experience, along with her delivery of innovative solutions and community work, which makes Alison well-equipped to work with our member airlines to pursue regulatory reform on issues that impact the aviation sector and affect Australian and New Zealand travellers.”
A4ANZ’s membership comprises Australia’s and New Zealand’s major airlines – Air New Zealand, Jetstar, Qantas, Regional Express, Tigerair Australia and Virgin Australia – and was formed in March this year to represent the airline industry’s interests in government aviation policy, including airports and taxation.
“A4ANZ’s goal is to achieve regulatory reform that will promote a competitive and sustainable airline industry in the interests of Australian and New Zealand travellers,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said at the time.
Professor Samuel said Dr Roberts had been recruited after a “robust” recruitment process.
“A PhD in change management and current role leading a national policy and advocacy team for a peak body, provide a solid foundation in analytical thinking, the identification of trends, challenges and opportunities at a systemic level and effective implementation,” he said.
The new A4ANZ chief executive was awarded the 2016 UTS Innovative Pharmacist of the Year Award for leading “the creation of the Health Destination Pharmacy program, an evidence-based change initiative that helps pharmacies transition to a professional services business model”.
