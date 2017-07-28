A4ANZ appoints inaugural chief executive

“Alison has a strong track record of championing the interests of her stakeholders in a complex, highly-regulated industry, for an important sector of the economy,” A4ANZ chair Professor Graeme Samuel said in a statement.

“It is this experience, along with her delivery of innovative solutions and community work, which makes Alison well-equipped to work with our member airlines to pursue regulatory reform on issues that impact the aviation sector and affect Australian and New Zealand travellers.”

Leaving my office for the last time & taking a great leap into the unknown. But first, 3 more days of pharmacy fun at #PSA17 See you there! pic.twitter.com/BLNHaWn2dS — Alison Roberts (@alison_roberts1) July 26, 2017

A4ANZ’s membership comprises Australia’s and New Zealand’s major airlines – Air New Zealand, Jetstar, Qantas, Regional Express, Tigerair Australia and Virgin Australia – and was formed in March this year to represent the airline industry’s interests in government aviation policy, including airports and taxation.

“A4ANZ’s goal is to achieve regulatory reform that will promote a competitive and sustainable airline industry in the interests of Australian and New Zealand travellers,” Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said at the time.

Professor Samuel said Dr Roberts had been recruited after a “robust” recruitment process.