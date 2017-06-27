Toll Helicopters donates Bell 212 engine to Aviation High School

Toll Helicopters has donated a surplus Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6T turboshaft engine to Aviation High School in Brisbane as a hands-on training aid for students.

The engine, previously installed in one of Toll Helicopter’s Bell 212s which was used for peace keeping missions in the Timor region and firefighting operations in Australia, was formally presented to the school on June 23.

“Our Bell 212 has been upgraded with new engines so we are delighted to be in a position to be able to donate the engine to Aviation High School to support hands-on learning activities for its students,” said Toll Helicopters’ general manager Mark Delany.

“To be able to pull apart and reassemble a jet engine will greatly increase their knowledge and understanding of how a turbine jet engine works.”

Aviation High School’s head of aviation Jack Clarke said the opportunity for students to interact and learn from real equipment is something that surpasses anything that can be gained from books or the internet.

“Aviation High School provides a direct pathway for students seeking careers in the aviation and aerospace industries in Queensland and we are extremely excited by this opportunity and the benefits it will bring to our students,” Clarke said.

Following the presentation of the engine, one of Toll Helicopters’ Bell 412s overflew the school before landing on its oval for students to inspect.