TAE adds Aerospace to company name

Australian company TAE has changed its name to TAE Aerospace.

Chief executive Andrew Sanderson said the rebranding, which was effective immediately, reflected the company’s focus on being “Australia’s aerospace company”.

“Taking that position in the market challenges us to set the standards for quality, safety and innovation for the Australian aerospace industry,” Sanderson said in a statement.

“We are now the largest 100 per cent Australian-owned aerospace company.”

In 2015, the company was selected to undertake maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade work for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter’s Pratt & Whitney F135 engines from its facility at RAAF Base Amberley.

And its fountx wearable technology was recognised at the 2017 Avalon Airshow with a civil industry national innovation award.

The company also recently received the Essington Lewis Award for its sustainment activity for the Army’s AGT1500 tank engine.

“We’ve now introduced our aerospace experience to a land platform to improve availability and this, combined with our local presence, allows us to perform maintenance services on the Abram’s tank engine in much less time than Army’s previous provider and at significantly lower cost,” Sanderson said.

In 2015, Air New Zealand sold TAE to the company’s Australian management team, with the full takeover completed by March that year.