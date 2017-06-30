Sixth C-27J Spartan for RAAF arrives at Richmond

The Royal Australian Air Force’s sixth C-27J Spartan battlefield airlifter (serial A34-007) arrived at RAAF Base Richmond on June 25, having completed its delivery flight from the US.

Meanwhile, C-27J, C-130J Hercules and B300 King Air aircraft, as well as MRH 90 multirole helicopters, have been supporting the Papua New Guinea election by delivering election material.

And in other Spartan news, 35 Squadron graduated its first six Australian-trained technicians on June 6; previously, initial training on the C-27J had been conducted in the US.

The first local pilot and loadmaster courses are due to start in July, with pilots conducting some simulator work in Italy. Training will be relocated to RAAF Base Amberley when the squadron moves there from 2019.