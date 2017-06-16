RAAF C-17 visits India

A Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster and crew have visited Indian Air Force counterparts to compare notes on operating the heavy transport.

The visit to Air Force Station Hindon and Air Force Station Agra from June 12 to 16 included a series of briefings on each country’s capability and an opportunity to fly on an Indian aircraft.

“Our air forces operate the Globemaster within the same region, but our workforces seldom have opportunities to meet face to face,” said Group Captain Adam Williams, officer commanding 86 Wing and leader of the Australian contingent.

“By visiting Hindon, we are able to build a professional relationship that will benefit how we each operate the Globemaster, and lay a foundation for any future operations we are called on to fly together.”

An Indian Air Force C-17 visited RAAF Base Amberley in February 2016 en route to Fiji to provide humanitarian supplies following Tropical Cyclone Winston.

“We were fortunate to experience an Indian Air Force mission to Leh in the Himalayas, which is 3,200 metres above sea level,” GPCAPT Williams said.

“The lower air pressure at these higher altitudes affects the aircraft’s performance significantly during landing and takeoff. We are grateful for the opportunity to see how the Indian Air Force operates into airfields at such elevated environments, and will apply their experience to how we fly the Globemaster.”

The RAAF explained how it conducts ultra-long-range missions and air-to-air refuelling with the KC-30A Multi Role Tanker Transport.

The Indian Air Force operates a fleet of 10 Globemasters that were acquired between 2013 and 2015, while the RAAF has a fleet of eight operated by 36 Squadron from Amberley.