Lockheed Martin to build deployable mission system kits for RAAF F-35s

Defence has signed a $37.5 million contract with Lockheed Martin Australia to provide the Royal Australian Air Force with deployable mission system equipment, primarily for the F-35A Lightning II.

Lockheed Martin is working with Newcastle-based Varley Group to deliver “transportable, secure and environmentally-controlled” Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS) workspaces to enable connection to ALIS elsewhere in the world. ALIS serves as the information infrastructure for the F-35.

The workspace cabins will also host off-board mission planning systems used by the RAAF’s F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and P-8A Poseidon aircraft.

“Acquiring these new portable, Australian-made cabins is an important part of our Joint Strike Fighter program, and will mean that our top secret systems and personnel who support our jets on the ground will be securely housed and protected,” said Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne.

This contract is distinct from Australian work on the global program, and has been awarded to meet a sovereign requirement.

“Varley has been a proven performer on our F-35 program and further expanding this partnership gives us the local skills and expertise to improve our support to Defence,” Vince Di Pietro, Lockheed Martin Australia chief executive said in a statement.

Lockheed Martin says there is the possibility of future follow-on sales and export opportunities on completion of the initial contract in April 2020.