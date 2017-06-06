First Made in Japan F-35 rolls out

The first Japanese-assembled F-35A Joint Strike Fighter has been unveiled during a ceremony at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Komaki South facility near Nagoya on Monday.
Aircraft AX-5 is the first of 38 F-35As for the Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) to be assembled at the Komaki South F-35 Final Assembly and Check Out (FACO) facility, which has also been selected by the US Department of Defense as the North Asia-Pacific regional heavy airframe maintenance repair overhaul and upgrade (MROU) facility for the aircraft.
Japan is buying 42 F-35As, the first four of which were assembled at Lockheed Martin’s F-35 final assembly line at Fort Worth, Texas.
“Seeing the first Japanese built F-35A is a testament to the global nature of this program,” said Vice Admiral Mat Winter, the newly-appointed F-35 Program Executive Officer.
“This state of the art assembly facility, staffed with a talented and motivated workforce, enables us to leverage industry’s unique talents and technological know-how to produce the world’s best multirole fighter.”
More than 220 operational F-35s have now been built and delivered which have collectively flown more than 95,000 flight hours.
A second international F-35 FACO has been established at Cameri, Italy (the first Italian-assembled F-35A rolled out in March 2015, the first Italian-assembled F-35B followed on May 5 2017).
Comments
Paul says
Does the mockup fly better than the real one?
Peter says
Why did Australia not get to build ours locally then? Some idiot in Canberra not ask the question?
We have built our ARH Tiger and Taipan helicopters.
PAUL says
No mucking round there… Yeah since Oz is also going to be a maintenance hub & with a purchase of 72 airframes one has to wonder why things didn’t kick off again at Fishermans bend giving another highly motivated workforce extra jobs
G4george says
We built the Mirage fighters at the GAF under licence, why couldn’t the head nodders in Canberra get the nod from our closest most trusted ally for our latest front line fighter. I guess Washington does not view our relationship the same way.
BH says
If you recall there was a debate around whether we were going to buy the F35 or not. Then our first orders were for 2 then another 12 before finally committing to the full I think 72. So there was never a great deal of certainty around it all. Committing to building your own in country with a level of confidence that we displayed wouldn’t have been anywhere near feasible. Especially when you look at the added cost of building locally and setting up the infrastructure. It’s one thing to say we’ll be a maintenance hub but to commit early on to a build when we didn’t know what was going to happen would’ve been a potential recipe for disaster… Another potential disaster that we could do without..
Mick181 says
Japan and italy have strong Aviation industries and have infrastructure in place to assemble advanced Fightter jets such as Typhoons (Italy) and F-2s(Japan) Australia does not, we would have to build that infrastructure from scratch.
Harry says
I am curious as to how much it cost to build… generally Japan’s Aviation industries build military planes to a substantially greater cost. I think an F-2 was 200-300% above an F-16 from memory.
sadbuttrue says
Mick181, we did have the facilities and people. They disappeared because a lack of back bone by previous governments. It’s amazing that Airbus Helicopters is still here.
Jasonp says
The Japanese and Italian FALs just do final assembly of components shipped from supplier all over the world. there isn’t a great deal of fabrication going on. And Harry is right – if you want to pay a ~100% premium for your fighters, by all means set up a FAL locally.
The local Hornet production was done with a view to supporting and possibly even assembling US Hornets based in the region and regional foreign sales. Instead, the day after A21-57 was delivered in 1990, the Hornet line was shut down, the tooling was mothballed and subsequently sent back to the US or destroyed, and the workforce disbanded!
Lesson learned…
Paul says
On top of all that u have high wages to pay and union strikes as well.Who would want to.Unions ruin everything.
Jasonp says
…until you need them because you’re being ripped off or unfairly treated by an employer.