FAA certifies Bell 505 Jet Ranger X

Bell Helicopter announced on June 8 its 505 Jet Ranger X has been certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

FAA certification comes six months after the five-seat light single helicopter obtained Transport Canada certification in December 2016, at which point the manufacturer indicated that US certification was imminent.

However, Bell said there was no particular hold up and that each agency has slightly different requirements during the certification process.

Bell said it continues to work with other international certification authorities, with approval from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) expected shortly.

Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority announced on March 1 it had issued Bell with Australian type certification for the 505.

Australia’s first two 505 Jet Ranger Xs – for Queensland-based Nautilus Aviation – are nearing completion with factory delivery expected to occur in late July, as Bell continues to convert over 400 letters of intent for the new helicopter into firm orders.