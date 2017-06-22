Embraer KC-390 to visit New Zealand next month

Embraer will demonstrate its KC-390 airlifter in New Zealand next month in support of its bids for the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s future air mobility and future air surveillance capability requirements.
The aircraft is due in New Zealand in mid-July as part of a 10-country demonstration tour following this week’s Paris Airshow. It will be shown to the RNZAF in support of the Brazilian manufacturer’s bids to meet New Zealand’s airlift and maritime surveillance requirements to replace the C-130H and 757 transports and the P-3K2 Orion maritime surveillance aircraft.
“We have solutions for both … and we decided to bid for both,” Embraer Defence & Security chief executive officer Jackson Schneider told Australian Aviation at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.
Embraer is offering the KC-390 for the RNZAF’s airlift requirement but won’t confirm if it is offering the KC-390 or a variant of the E195 airliner for the maritime surveillance role.
“In maritime patrol we can offer solutions with the KC-390 or even offer solutions with the E195. Both are very efficient platforms to meet maritime patrol needs,” Schneider said.
But what mission system a maritime surveillance configured KC-390 or E195 would be fitted with Embraer won’t reveal.
“How I address the need this is something I don’t want to [disclose] but I have the possibility to offer solutions with both platforms.”
Meanwhile the Brazilian air force is due to receive the first of 28 KC-390s it has on order in early 2018, while Portugal has announced plans to order five.
“We had the very positive announcement from the Portuguese government that it will buy five units, we will have that contract signed this year,” Schneider said.
As for the potential for other international sales, “I’m very positive”.
To date the two KC-390 development aircraft have flown over 1,000 flight hours.
“We’ve fulfilled many phases and stages of the test [campaign], up ’til now everything is according to the plan and we’re very satisfied with that. In fact in some specific analysis we are getting even better [performance] figures than planning forecast,” Schneider said.
“We are proving that what we said we would do we will do.”
Prior to the airshow the KC-390 was demonstrated in Sweden, while following the show it is due to be demonstrated in Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia. The aircraft won’t be demonstrated in Australia as part of the current tour.
Comments
Trash Hauler says
What a great capable looking aeroplane (on paper). Would have been a much better buy for Australia than our lemon C27s and probably the same price too
Bill says
Lets hope those in the Beehive & NZDF get it right this time ?
Government always buys “Cheap” on Capital Investment for NZDF
six P-8K Poseidon six C-130J Super Hercules and Two ex QANTAS B-767 converted to Combi with force multiplier Tanker conversion.
We must give the RNZAF the ability to do tasking well, with ” Aircraft fit for Purpose”.
Jim says
Bill…
– C130J won’t fit the NH90s so is effectively ruled out.
– 30 year old 767s are no better than the 757. AirNZ has previously offered their 767s to the RNZAF and they turned them down as the cost of conversion was too great.
– P8 has also effectively been ruled out as it cannot operation from NZWP.
G4george says
What is the issue with the Spartan that you have labelled it a lemon Trash? I have read nothing but good reports, the only issue they have had with the aircraft is when a tyre blew while practising touch and go in Texas and that was put down to pilot error.
Raymond says
No Trash Hauler, the C-27J is a fine aeroplane.
Yes Bill, proper fit-for-purpose aircraft. The least NZ can do without an air combat force is procure the best maritime patrol aircraft. The P-8.
KC-390? A long shot, Embraer.
Dennis Goodman says
I just wish it had more orders to show confidence in the aircraft. Maybe more will be announced in Paris. But for now I’d have RNZAF with 4 P8’s, 4 C130J’s, 6 C27 or C295 (2 being MR capable), and 2 ex Air NZ A320’s converted to QC and Extended Range.
Cathy Howat says
As a former RNZAF member, I personally, think this would be a good fit for all three roles. Remember, the basic c-130 air frame first flew in 1955, as did the P3 which was based of the Lockheed Electra airliner. Both have long reached the end of their development cycle
Sam says
The KC390 has to be given some serious thought by the RNZAF, it out performs the C-130J in a lot of areas in terms of weight and distances it is able to fly. It can fit an NH-90 albeit a tight fit. It terms of cost it is a lot cheaper than the C-130J.
I think it comes down to three aircraft for the RNZAF, the KC-390, A400M, or the C-130J. Whatever they decide they must ensure that they get this purchase right as the aircraft will be required to do so much over next 30 years.
It will be interesting to see what the RNZAF decides. Reading between the lines the P-8 looks like a done deal.
Look forward to seeing the KC390 in NZ skies.
Derrick says
There’s also the A400m that Airbus is pushing, along with the c295 to replace both the 757 and the c130
PAUL says
RNZAF needs at least 4 P8’s for long distance patrol- High speed will help getting onsite for SAR more quickly & when deploying around the globe. Watching Paris Airshow news this morning the C295 from Brazilian Airforce is also doing a tour to show off its Multirole-Transport/Maritime patrol capability. Why waste a Transport flight around NZ or to the Islands when you can patrol at the same time & leave the bigger longer range work to the P8. How about 4 xP8’s 2x KC30’s 4x A400Ms with 4x C295’s – 2 or even all being Multirole.. If the A400 is too costly they may go for KC390 if it can squeeze in an NH90. Another option is to get 2xA4oos instead of the KC30’s? – options options options……
Josh James says
Although the Embraer looks to be a fine plane for the future, it’s still a very young design in terms of development and proven potential. The A400 is getting over many of its early gremlins and is now becoming a world class transport.
I also think that relying on one airframe to do everything is a big risk. Especially when that frame hasn’t proven itself in its core role. Poseidon and Grizzly for best choice for dollar.