China Airlines to boost Taipei-Brisbane-Auckland to daily

China Airlines plans to offer daily flights from Taipei to Brisbane and Auckland by the end of 2017.

Brisbane Airport said on Friday the Skyteam alliance member would add an extra three weekly Taipei-Brisbane-Auckland flights from December 2017, bringing the current four times a week schedule to daily.

The route is served with Airbus A330 equipment.

China Airlines general manager for Brisbane said the move to a daily service reflected the growing number of travellers between Australia and Taiwan.

Further, the extra flights would offer more options for travellers heading to the rest of Asia, Europe or North America via China Airlines’ Taipei hub.

“Our evening departure from Brisbane to Taipei means travellers can relax overnight and make easy onwards connections the next morning,” Chang said.

China Airlines serves Brisbane-Taipei alongside fellow Taiwanese flag carrier EVA Air.

Brisbane Airport chief executive Julieanne Alroe noted the number of Taiwanese visitors to Brisbane had grown to just under 100,000 in 2016.

China Airlines also flies from Taiwan to Sydney and onwards to Auckland. However, the Airline Route website reported the airline planned to drop its Sydney-Auckland tag flights from July 17 2017.

Qantas codeshares on China Airlines Brisbane-Taipei and Sydney-Taipei services.