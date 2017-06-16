Australian Airports Association national conference program announced

The 2017 Australian Airports Association (AAA) National Conference and Exhibition will feature presentations from an airline chief executive, the heads of the nation’s aviation regulatory bodies and senior politicians.

The four-day event will be held at the Adelaide Convention Centre from November 13-17, with more than 600 delegates expected to attend.

“The program this year will have a heavy focus on leadership, security and commercial aspects of the aviation industry as well as increased content relevant to regional council mayors, councillors and CEO’s as well as the traditional airport manager related content,” AAA chief executive Caroline Wilkie said.

“We look forward to seeing you in Adelaide in November at the AAA National Conference and Exhibition.”

The recently released conference program showed Tigerair chief executive Rob Sharp, Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) chief executive and director of aviation safety Shane Carmody and Airservices chief executive Jason Harfield as speakers.

Delegates will also hear from Tourism Australia managing director John O’Sullivan and Virgin Australia group executive for airlines John Thomas and South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill.

There will also be workshops on airport pavement, the customer experience and wildlife hazard management.

The conference will also include the national airport industry awards.

More details are available on the AAA website.