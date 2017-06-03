Angus Houston reappointed as Airservices chair

Sir Angus Houston will remain as chair of the Airservices board until at least June 2018 after the federal government extended his term by one year.

The former Chief of Defence Force and Chief of Air Force was appointed to the Airservices board in December 2011 and was made chairman in June the following year. His current term was due to expire on June 2.

In addition, the government has also reappointed David Marchant and Tim Rothwell to the Airservices board for a further two years. The pair’s term as Airservices directors was due to end on June 20.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester said the reappointments would “ensure valuable finance, safety and governance expertise is retained” as Airservices and Defence continue work on new combined civil and military air traffic management system under the OneSKY program.

“Airservices is moving to replace its air traffic management system as part of a major capital expenditure and investment program of more than $1 billion over the next five years, to enhance the safety, efficiency and capacity of the national network, and meet anticipated growth in the industry,” Chester said in a statement on Friday.

“That is why having strong leadership will be essential in meeting the goals of Airservices Australia and why I am delighted to make this announcement.”