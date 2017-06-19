Air Mobility Group to receive mission management tools

The Royal Australian Air Force has signed an agreement with Jeppesen and Tapestry Solutions to utilise the Mission Management Suite to optimise Air Mobility Group operations.

The Mission Management Suite, formerly known as Jeppesen Operations Solution, will improve the Air Mobility Control Centre’s mission planning, operations management and resource scheduling capabilities.

“Working with the Jeppesen and Tapestry team to integrate critical operational tools delivered through the Mission Management Suite will enhance operational mission effectiveness and improve efficiency,” WGCDR James Hogg, commanding officer and deputy director of the Air Mobility Control Centre, said in a statement.

“This operations management resource will allow us to maximise use of our capabilities, including resources, assets and time to ensure optimal performance.”

The Mission Management Suite is a military operations centre suite of applications that manages air mission activity, providing operators with a single user interface that integrates multiple functions.

“The Royal Australian Air Force will significantly improve AMCC operations, specifically related to request and mission planning, diplomatic clearance management, automated/on-demand report generation, expense tracking and management, hazardous cargo management, security and integration with their existing systems,” said Matt Buettner, director, Jeppesen Flight Planning and Dispatch.

Jeppesen and Tapestry Solutions are Boeing companies.