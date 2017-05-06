Wings over Illawarra underway

The opening of the Wings Over Illawarra airshow for 2017 at Albion Park was met with clear, crisp morning skies. Soon those same skies played host to a variety of aircraft old and new, much to the delight of the swelling crowd below.

Following the descent of the Australian flag in company with the Australian Army Parachute Display Team, the RAAF Roulettes approached from the east to announce that the air show was underway. In the still air their smoke trails hung steady and enhanced the effect of their precision flying much to the pleasure of the crowd below.

A Fokker Dr.I tri-plane and an S.E.5a recreated the aerial jousting of World War 1, while at the other end of the timeline two Hornets blasted in from the south reminded everyone just how far air power had come. Neptunes, Caribou, Yaks, Stearmans, Spitfires and Mustangs – they were all there. Civilian aerobatic teams such as the Russian Roulettes trailed smoke, while individual aerobatic pilots put on solo displays.

On the ground the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) and the Defence Force had an array of aircraft for the budding pilots of tomorrow to see up close, while various commercial exhibitors also displayed their wares.

There was something for everyone with even the slightest interest in aviation and the good news is that it will all be on again tomorrow.