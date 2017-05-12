Virgin Australia moving checkin terminal at Los Angeles Airport this weekend

Virgin Australia will move its checkin desks at Los Angeles Airport over the weekend, with its trans-Pacific alliance partner Delta Air Lines among a host of other carriers also shifting terminals in a big week of change at the airport.

Passengers checking in for Virgin Australia flights from Los Angeles to Brisbane, Melbourne or Sydney will have to head to Terminal 2 from Saturday May 13 (US time), from, Terminal 3 currently.

After check-in, passengers will need to walk around to Tom Bradley International Terminal (TBIT) for their flight. All Virgin Australia flights will continue to arrive and depart from TBIT.

Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines is relocating from Terminals 5 and 6 to Terminals 2 and 3 over the weekend, with the move having started on Friday May 12 and continuing over the the course of the following week.

Virgin said extra staff will be on the ground to assist with directions at Los Angeles airport, noting there was a bus service for connecting passengers.

“During this time, guests connecting between Delta Air Lines and Virgin Australia flights should see staff and information screens for up-to-date flight information,” Virgin said on its website.

“From 13 May, transfer buses will operate from Terminals 2 and 3 to connect guests to their Virgin Australia flights in TBIT. Guests should simply provide their boarding passes at the Bus Gates at Gate 35 (T3) and Gate 22 (T2).”

Delta is spending US$1.9 billion over the next seven years to upgrade Terminals 2 and 3, as well as its operations within the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Flights on Virgin Australia’s other alliance partner Virgin America will commence at Terminal 6 on May 13, with operations at its existing home of Terminal 3 ending on May 12.

There are 21 airlines in total that are affected by terminal changes over the next week.