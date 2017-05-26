Tigerair boosts Canberra flights

Tigerair Australia will offer nonstop flights between Brisbane and Canberra from September as the low-cost carrier expands its network from the nation’s capital.

The three times a week Brisbane-Canberra service kicks off on September 14, Tigerair said in a statement on Friday.

In December 2016, Tigerair ended a five-year absence from Canberra when it commenced nonstop flights from Melbourne. It is the only LCC at Canberra Airport.

Tigerair chief executive Rob Sharp said the performance of the route gave the airline the confidence to launch flights to Brisbane, as well as add an eighth weekly flight to Melbourne.

“We have had a fantastic customer response to our Melbourne-Canberra services since we launched them in December last year,” Sharp said in a statement.

“With eight weekly return services from Melbourne and three from Brisbane, Tigerair Australia will be providing close to 4,000 seats weekly through Canberra Airport or over 200,000 seats annually to the doorstep of the nation’s capital city.”

The Brisbane flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and have been scheduled as a mid-morning departure from Brisbane and an afternoon service from Canberra.

Meanwhile, Tigerair will add a second flight on the Melbourne-Canberra route on Friday from September 15.