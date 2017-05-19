Qantas takes digital boarding passes trans-Tasman

Qantas has announced it is introducing mobile check-in and digital boarding passes for passengers travelling between Australia and New Zealand, the first time the airline has used the technology for international flights.

Passengers travelling on one of Qantas’s 252 return weekly trans-Tasman services initially will be able to check-in online via the airline’s website to generate a digital boarding pass for their mobile device. Checking in for trans-Tasman flights through the airline’s mobile app is due to go live from June, at which point Qantas says it will progressively extend digital boarding passes to other routes in its international network through to early 2018.

Having checked in online passengers without bags will be able to proceed directly to immigration control, while passengers checking in bags will be able to use a dedicated online check-in bag drop.

“Seamless domestic travel has been a reality since Qantas pioneered smart check-in technology in 2010, but the barriers have always been a lot higher for international flights,” Qantas International and Freight CEO Gareth Evans said in a statement on Friday.

“Helping our customers access services and information through their mobile is a big priority for Qantas right now.”

Digital check-in will be available for passengers travelling on single itineraries on Qantas operated direct flights between Australia and New Zealand.

For eligible passengers the digital boarding pass will also provide access to Express Path immigration processing.