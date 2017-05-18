Qantas opens new Karratha lounge

Qantas has opened a new Regional Lounge at Karratha Airport. The 80-seat lounge is located airside on the upper level of the terminal building.

Like other Qantas Regional and Qantas Club lounges the new Karratha lounge was designed by Woods Bagot.

Features of the lounge include two pieces of Indigenous artwork by local West Australian artist Jukuja Dolly Snell and floor to ceiling windows with a view of the airport tarmac.

With 43 flights a week to Perth, Karratha is Qantas’s second busiest port in Western Australia.