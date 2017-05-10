Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce to press charges against pie thrower

Pie thrown in face of @Qantas chief Alan Joyce while in Perth. https://t.co/IOrUGlTbg8 #ausbiz #7News pic.twitter.com/XichTGnL5i
— 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) May 9, 2017
Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce says Tuesday’s incident where he was hit in the face with a pie has “reinvigorated” him to keep speaking out about social and community issues.
While addressing a business breakfast in Perth on Tuesday, a man walked onto the stage and threw a lemon meringue pie in Joyce’s face.
The man said after the incident he was protesting about Joyce’s support of marriage equality.
Joyce says the actions of the man have not deterred his and Qantas’s willingness to speak out on topics such as marriage equality, LGBTI rights and indigenous matters.
“We will continue to do so. No attempt at bullying us and suppressing our voice will work,” Joyce told reporters at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday.
“Certainly what happened yesterday has reinvigorated me in actual fact.
“It has really really encouraged me to be out there and to continue to be out there and express my views even more strongly that I have done in the past.
Qantas boss Alan Joyce says he intends to press charges after being attacked with a pie yesterday @abcnews @abcnewsPerth pic.twitter.com/L60l2eL71w
— Dan Conifer (@DanConifer) May 10, 2017
Joyce was among the 20 chief executives at some of Australia’s largest corporations who signalled their support of marriage equality in a letter to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in March, including the heads of the Commonwealth Bank, Holden, Telstra and Wesfarmers.
His stance has drawn criticism from figures such as Minister for Immigration Peter Dutton, who accused the Qantas chief executive and others who signed the letter of using shareholders money to “throw their weight around in these debates”.
However, Joyce said it was part of his role as Qantas chief executive and “part of every corporate leader’s role to have a view on social and community issues”.
The Qantas boss confirmed he was pressing charges against the man.
“The police are continuing their investigation and intention is to send a message that this type of behaviour isn’t acceptable,” Joyce said.
“I will have every intention of pressing charges.
Joyce said he believed the man sent him an email to apologise.
“I believe there has been an apology coming in but I’m not sure there’s any regret at the issue that has occurred,” Joyce said.
Comments
Stephen White says
How many other prominent folks who suffered pie in the face pressed charges? Very few I suspect. Alan Joyce should lighten up!
Ben says
Oh for goodness sake it was a pie – and a nice one at that 🙂 I’m supportive of marriage equality however I’m also equally supportive of peaceful protest. The person apologised and you can’t say that a pie is threatening. Seriously, is pressing charges not going just a wee bit too far Mr Joyce?
Jasonp says
What a low act by the pie thrower, regardless of his reasoning. The fact that it was in response to Joyce’s and Qantas’s pro-equality stance makes it just that bit more ridiculous. It’s assault, and Joyce should pursue it as far as he can.
I was also very uncomfortable at all of the news services showing the incident multiple times over a couple of days. I remember Channel 9 stopped showing streakers running on to cricket fields years ago so as to not encourage others to do it, surely this incident should have had similar treatment!
Mac Carter says
This type of behaviour is unacceptable regardless of a persons status.
Australia is one of the few places in the world where everyone is free to live the way they choose to, and are able to protest in a peaceful manner,
The protester ought to have made his stance with respect to marriage known in a more respectful manner.
Mr Joyce also has the right to speak in support of his views with respect to marriage in a peaceful and respectful manner.
He should not have to be aware of incoming pies, no matter how good they taste.
David says
Would all of you who said Joyce should drop it like a pie thrown at you? Assault is assault, and as a society, we need to draw the line. If we make it acceptable, we are on the road to continually allowing such things to happen.
Craig says
It was premeditated assault and the post event apology was undoubtedly issued to try and escape criminal liability. Its all well and good to have an opposing view but assault, intimidation and criminal damage are unacceptable behaviours irrespective of who you are or your view. I support AJ ‘s decision to proceed with charges.
Steve says
It doesn’t matter if it was a pie or anything else. Alan Joyce cannot just let this deranged old man get away with this by sending an apology with absolutely no remorse at all
By pressing charges he is standing up for himself and gay rights
Tim says
I fully agree – no matter your opinions, that sort of behaviour is never understandable or acceptable under any circumstances. Alan’s decision to fight back is crucial, otherwise this is deemed acceptable.