New Zealand P-8A Poseidon acquisition one step closer?

New Zealand’s possible acquisition of the P-8A Poseidon is a step closer after the US Department of State approved the sale of up to four of the maritime surveillance aircraft.
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to New Zealand for P-8A aircraft and associated support,” a Defense Security Cooperation Agency notification stated on April 28.
“The estimated cost is [US]$1.46 billion.”
As well as the aircraft and their systems, the DSCA says the acquisition would also comprise: “support equipment; operation support systems; maintenance trainer/classrooms; publications; software, engineering, and logistics technical assistance; foreign liaison officer support, contractor engineering technical services; repair and return; transportation; aircraft ferry; and other associated training, support equipment and services.”
New Zealand has a requirement to replace the Royal New Zealand Air Force’s six upgraded P-3K2 Orions by mid-2025 under the Future Air Surveillance Capability project.
A NZDF spokesperson told Radio New Zealand that the US approval of the P-8A acquisition was non-binding, that the likely cost would be less than the estimated US$1.46bn (NZ$2.13bn), and that the offer would be considered over coming months.
Other known contenders for the P-3K2 replacement requirement include the Airbus DS C295 MPA, a maritime surveillance development of Embraer’s E2 regional jet, and Japan’s Kawasaki P-1.
New Zealand has also been considering unmanned aircraft to augment the P-3K2 replacement in the maritime surveillance role, with likely options including the General Atomics Guardian (a variant of the Predator B) and the Northrop Grumman MQ-4C Triton.
Australia is acquiring 15 P-8As, suggesting opportunities for trans-Tasman cooperation in training and maintenance support for the aircraft.
Comments
Lechuga says
It would be great to see NZ get these.
Jim says
Would this see a change of maritime aircraft base being moved from Whenuapai to Ohakea due to the limited runway at NZWP?
Nicholas says
It will be good to see the RNZAF get any planes let alone good new ones. You’d hope that they will have commonality with ours here in Australia.
scott says
crikey we could get 3-4 frigates for that money
Greg says
Finally/maybe letting the moths out of their wallets