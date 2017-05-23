New CASA CEO to be announced soon?

The Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester is now considering the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) board’s recommendation for a new chief executive and director of aviation safety.

Previous CASA director of aviation safety and CEO Mark Skidmore resigned from the position in August 2016, with Shane Carmody appointed as acting director and CEO in October.

“The board has made its recommendation to the Minister, the Minister is now considering that recommendation and [a decision will be made] following the normal cahinet process,” Secretary of the Department of Infrastructure and Regional Development Mike Mrdak told the Senate’s Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee’s Senate Estimates hearing on Tuesday.

“The advice has gone to the Minister very recently, in the last week,” Mrdak confirmed.