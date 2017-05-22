Israeli Air Force 707 arrives in Perth

An Israeli Air Force Boeing 707 tanker has touched down at Perth on Monday morning. The otherwise unmarked aircraft wears the serial ‘272’, and arrived at Perth a little after 11am using the callsign ‘IAF401’.
Comments
Corey says
AA do you know why they are here?? Also, why do they have such an old tanker I would have thought they would have at least re-engined it by now.
Paul says
Does anyone know what it was doing here?The IAF is the best airforce in the world bar none.Its an honour to have them visit here.
G4george says
Considering the American taxpayer funds the Israeli Air Force I thought they would have a more modern tanker fleet
Mick181 says
Or George you can put it another way the Saudis are paying for the Israeli Military.
Craig says
According to Flightglobal, the IAF has submitted an urgent request to replace the existing B707 airframes. Under consideration is the K46A or an IAI converted used B767 airframes with a speedy decision expected in the near future.
scout says
For the size of their country ,I wouldn’t think they need many refuellers. Not long in the Air before their target zone.. And if its not broken,Don’t need a new one ,Fine. And the American tax payer might pay for the airforce ,But most of LA and NY businesses and corporation’s,Film companies etc are owned by the Jewish fraternity and pay billions in tax,So it’s not really a problem.
Hayden.R says
are K46a systems similar to KC-30A?