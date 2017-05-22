Investigation into LHD propulsion problems continues

Canberra class amphibious assault ship HMAS Canberra has returned to sea to conduct trials off Sydney to test interim repairs made to the ship’s propulsion pods.
Meanwhile, sister ship HMAS Adelaide has entered the Captain Cook graving dock for a docking that includes a close inspection of its propulsion pods, defect rectification and maintenance.
A propulsion problem was identified aboard Canberra during helicopter flight trials in March.
Fairfax Media reported that “fundamental design flaws” could be behind the problems, following a briefing by Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Tim Barrett, although this is still under investigation.
HMAS Adelaide will miss Exercise Talisman Sabre 2017 but Canberra could still take part, according to the report.
Comments
Nicholas says
Given these are a proven Spanish design how can this be happening?
Or did we “customise” them to use that dreaded word?
Paul says
If you read all the reports, the hull and propulsion systems are the same as the Spanish design, Juan Carlos I. In the media today, Vice Admiral Barrett is quoted “Despite being commissioned in 2010, it has done less sea time than the newer Canberra or Adelaide”. The suggestion now is that there could be design flaws with the azi-pods, that seems to have resulted after extended use. When these are remedied, the RAN will have a very capable asset.
The “customisation” (to Australian requirements) was to the Combat and Communications systems.