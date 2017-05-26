Hobart Airport runway extension to be completed by March 2018

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester says Hobart Airport’s runway extension project is on track to be finished by March 2018.

Hobart Airport’s master plan, which was approved December 2015, features lengthening Runway 12/30 by 500m to 2,751m, with a 150m extension at the northern end and 350m at the southern end.

Chester said on Friday the building of the extra 150m northern end has been completed, with work set to begin on the final stage of the redevelopment at the southern end. This was due to be completed by March 2018.

“This will allow the airport to support larger passenger and freight aircraft, increasing the ability of the airport to meet the needs of the Asian market and beyond,” Chester said in a statement on Friday.

The federal government is contributing $38 million to the project, with Hobart Airport contributing $2 million.

Construction of the runway extension also involves the relocation of navaids, the construction of jet blast walls, and the extension of the airport’s HIAL (high intensity aviation lighting). There are also some associated road works.

Hobart Airport chief executive Rod Parry, who is stepping down in July, said the redevelopment would support the Tasmanian economy.