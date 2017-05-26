Hobart Airport runway extension to be completed by March 2018

Federal Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Darren Chester says Hobart Airport’s runway extension project is on track to be finished by March 2018.
Hobart Airport’s master plan, which was approved December 2015, features lengthening Runway 12/30 by 500m to 2,751m, with a 150m extension at the northern end and 350m at the southern end.
Chester said on Friday the building of the extra 150m northern end has been completed, with work set to begin on the final stage of the redevelopment at the southern end. This was due to be completed by March 2018.
“This will allow the airport to support larger passenger and freight aircraft, increasing the ability of the airport to meet the needs of the Asian market and beyond,” Chester said in a statement on Friday.
The federal government is contributing $38 million to the project, with Hobart Airport contributing $2 million.
Construction of the runway extension also involves the relocation of navaids, the construction of jet blast walls, and the extension of the airport’s HIAL (high intensity aviation lighting). There are also some associated road works.
Hobart Airport chief executive Rod Parry, who is stepping down in July, said the redevelopment would support the Tasmanian economy.
Comments
Christopher says
Surprised that no taxiway is being included as part of this expansion. Seems odd.
Rod Shephard says
Not before time….
Really opens up other markets, especially for the freight sector-well done to all concerned…
A massive boost for the Tassie economy!
Ben says
Great news for HBA. Build it and they will come. Who knows – maybe regular services to SIN and/or HKG. The A330, A350 or 787 would seem like the most likely aircraft. Now all HBA needs is a new multi storey terminal with aerobridges, to bring it up to the standard of all other Australian capital city airports.
Geoff says
Excellent progress for Hobart. New opportunities will surely ensue. Tasmanian tourism is largely untapped and the Asian market especially is ripe for expansion.
This had to happen and to be fair the sweetener offered by a previous Govt was a good move.