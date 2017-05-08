CHC secures Navy SAR contract

CHC Group will provide search and rescue (SAR), aeromedical evacuation (AME) and crash response services for the Royal Australian Navy at HMAS Albatross, Nowra under an interim 15-month contract.

The company said on Monday it had deployed an AW139 helicopter to Nowra from its global pool of SAR assets to fulfil the contract. The aircraft is compliant and certified to the latest standards for crash resistance and has been used for similar SAR services in the United Kingdom.

Provision of interim SAR, AME and crash response services would be delivered at HMAS Albatross until the proposed commencement of an Australian Defence Force (ADF) wide contract in 2018.

CHC said the AW139 aircraft would provide search and rescue coverage for all naval helicopter operations in support of aircrew training as well as Navy fleet exercises in the East Australian Exercise Area.

The company noted it now provided search and rescue, AME and crash response services to Royal Australian Air Force, the Army and Navy.