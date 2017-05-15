Can you name that plane? Qantas asks public to name its 787s

Qantas has called on the general public to suggest names for its forthcoming fleet of eight Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which it says it wants to name after “Australian icons”.
The airline has published a page on its website where anyone can provide eight name suggestions for the 787s, the first of which is due for delivery in October this year.
“We want their names to reflect the true Spirit of Australia, so your suggestions should be around people, places or things that reflect the depth and breadth of this place we all call home. It could be a notable person, a ground-breaking invention, a piece of our culture, a saying, a man-made or natural landmark, anything that sums up what Australia means to you,” the name-the-plane webpage reads.
But aspiring plane namers will need to be quick, as entries will close on Friday May 26. From then a shortlist of 24 names will be released with the public asked to vote for their favourites before the final eight are announced.
Ever wanted to name a plane?
Well here’s your chance >> https://t.co/BGGYwqOAGz pic.twitter.com/qWi3LF3WU1
— Qantas (@Qantas) May 14, 2017
It is also worth noting too that the successful entrants will hand over all rights to the use of the names.
“Entry details remain the property of Qantas and will not be returned to the entrant,” the fine print on the Qantas website reads. “The winners agree to grant Qantas a perpetual and non-exclusive licence to use their entries in all media worldwide and the winners will not be entitled to any fee for such use.”
Qantas has eight 787-9 Dreamliners on order, with options for a further 35. The airline has a long-standing tradition of naming its aircraft, mostly after Australian cities, towns and places. Exceptions in the current fleet include the Airbus A380s, which are named after prominent Australian aviation pioneers, the original Retro Roo 737-800 which is named after former airline CEO James Strong, and the New Zealand-based, Jetconnect-operated 737-800 subfleet, which is named after New Zealand pioneers.
Further information on Qantas’s aircraft naming conventions can be found here.
Comments
UMAKANTA BHATTACHARJEE says
I suggest the name as “Q-Dream”
Mike says
Pick 8 iconic people from Australian history, 4 men and 4 women.
Dave says
How many nominations can we get for Planey McPlaneface?
Andrew Ewen says
Dazza, Bazza, Shazza, and Gazza for the first four? Can’t get much more Australian than that, can you 😉
K Watson says
I suggest something like “John West” since they are a sardine manufacturer and that name would be entirely appropriate for the 787 economy class and the onboard toilet facilities.
Adrian P says
WESTERN. NORTHERN TERRITORY ,QUEENSLAND, NEW SOUTH WALES, VICTORIA, SOUTHERN, TASMANIA, ACT AND INDIGENOUS.
james says
the big red rat – it’s what everyone in travel industry calls QF
Paul says
U Beautee
Vannus says
Can’t get better than an Australian icon than naming the first aircraft ‘QANTAS’.
Ben St Aubyn says
Home and Away
ian says
Vannus Qantas is hardly an icon, just another airline.
GBRGB says
“Thurston,” and they can paint the front of the plane to look like head gear.
Harold Pratt says
Bobby Helpmann for a start then Peter Allen and Michael Kirby.
Robert BAYLISS says
Secondary name. “Terra Australis”. With the individual aircraft being given the name of an animal unique to this great country.
Harold Pratt says
Darryl Kerrigan should be “odds on”.
Scott says
Planey McPlane Face
Billy Hughes says
Billy Hughes
Darren says
Dazza. Always wanted my name on a plane.
Kae Bulmer says
I would like to see one of them named after the first Australian woman pilot Nancy Bird Walton
Riplander says
Planey McPlaneface
Rodney Marinkovic says
Name for first Dreamliner B787, should be “”SOUTHERN CROSS “” . “”CHALS KINGSFORD SMITH “”, “”JAMES STRONG “”, “”ALICE SPRINGS “” “”SAUTHERN AURORA””, “”TERRA AUSTRALIS.”” , “”QANTAS – BOEING’S FRIENDSHIPS “” , “” QANTASVILLE “” .
Greetings from Rodney Marinkovic, winter residence. Home of Qantasville I.
Kings Park Sydney Australia
dave hice says
named after the kangaroo –“AussieRoo”
australianaviation.com.au says
@Kae Bulmer – Qantas in fact named its first Airbus A380 after Nancy Bird.