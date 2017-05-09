BUDGET 2017 – F-35 flying hours increase

We don’t actually have any F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft based in Australia yet and won’t until the end of next year.

But already our two aircraft in the US, part of the international training unit, are accruing substantial flying hours, 500 in 2016-17 and 752 scheduled for 2017-18, the Budget Papers for 2017-18 show.

As more F-35s enter service, flying hours ramp up to more than 8,000 in 2020-21. As F-35 hours rise, F/A-18 classic Hornet hours reduce, from 16,700 in 2016-17 to under 5,000 in 2020-21.

Also soaring are flying hours for the new PC-21 basic trainer which enters service next year. These aircraft will fly an estimated 23,652 hours in 2020-21, reflecting the RAAF’s increased flying training commitments.

The tables below outlines planned flying hours for Air Force, Army and Navy aircraft across the next four financial years.