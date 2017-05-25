Brisbane Airport seeks Lego fan

Brisbane Airport is looking for a Lego enthusiast for its next “artist-in-residence” program.

Applications for the 12-month “Legoist-in-residence” position are currently open and close on June 15.

Brisbane Airport chief executive Julieanne Alroe said the company has sought something different for the third year of the artist-in-residence program, which has featured artist Robert Brownhall and the Queensland Symphony Orchestra in previous years.

“This time we thought we’d venture outside the box of traditional art and performance and into a space that most of us have dabbled in at some stage in our life, but with a view of taking it to new heights,” Alroe said in a statement on Thursday.

“From its humble beginnings Lego has truly transcended the realms of toy boxes across the world and is growing in popularity with creative artists producing mind-boggling installations from the colourful blocks.

“We saw real opportunity in engaging someone skilled in this art form to become Brisbane Airport’s next Artist-in-Residence and we’re excited about what a Lego-ist will bring to the program. From life sized installations to interactive workshops, anything is a possibility.”

Although not a full-time job, Brisbane Airport said the Legoist-in-residence would need to be available for “random Lego chats, planning sessions and corporate appearances”, with hours required at the airport flexible.

More information can be found on the Brisbane Airport website.