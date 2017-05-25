Boeing Defence Australia engineer receives global award

Boeing Defence Australia mechanical engineer Karl Domjahn has been named as one of the world’s top 20 young engineers.

Domjahn was included in Aviation Week’s 2017 Tomorrow’s Engineering Leaders: The 20 Twenties. He was the only Australian on the list, compiled by the well-regarded publication and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).

The 23-year-old joined Boeing Defence Australia’s summer vacation program as an intern in 2015, while a Bachelor and Masters of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering student at the University of Queensland. He was then employed as a graduate.

Currently, Domjahn works as a mechanical engineer on the Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail AEW&C (airborne early warning and control) platform as part of the System Engineering Integration and Test team, conducting ground and flight test planning at RAAF Base Amberley.

“The work I’m doing shows that aspirational and talented young leaders don’t have to move overseas to get into the aerospace industry,” Domjahn said in a statement on the Boeing Australia website.

“You can start your career right here in Australia with Boeing, one of the biggest names in the industry.”

University of Queensland lecturer Ingo Jahn, who nominated Domjahn for the award, said his inclusion on the list highlighted the quality of engineering talent in this country.

“The award is confirmation of our ability to provide world-class engineering graduates, ready for the challenges of tomorrow,” Dr Jahn said.

“Karl has been a high achieving student throughout his academic career, however what sets him apart is his active involvement and promotion of aerospace engineering. We now have our first student design team working on an autonomous UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle).”

Boeing Defence Australia chief engineer Stephen Hudson noted the importance of industry working with universities to give students opportunities to secure a career in aerospace.

“He’s a great example of Boeing working in partnership with universities to support the next generation of innovators to pursue an exciting career in the cutting-edge, high-tech aerospace industry,” Hudson said.