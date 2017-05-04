AWPA-Airservices scholarships awarded

Four Australian Women Pilots’ Association (AWPA) members have been awarded flight training scholarships sponsored by Airservices.

The scholarships, which provide $8,000 towards the costs of earning flying qualifications at any level, including that of a commercial pilot license, were presented at the AWPA national conference in Bendigo on April 29.

The AWPA Airservices Flight Training Scholarships were awarded to Mellory Aitken from Atherton in Queensland, Emma Blackford from Axedale in Victora, Jade Esler from Jerrabomberra in NSW and Georgia Rundle from Brighten East in Victoria.

“Previous winners of these scholarships have gone on to accept flying positions in the industry after successfully achieving a commercial pilot licence,” Airservices executive general manager for air navigation services Stephen Angus said in a statement.

“We’re proud to support the work of the AWPA as they help women learn to fly and we look forward to watching these women make their flying dreams a reality.”