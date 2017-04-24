‘Sycamore’ aviation training vessel completes sea trials

Damen Shipyards Group has announced the completion of sea trials of the Multirole Aviation Training Vessel (MATV) MV Sycamore, which is being acquired to support a range of Royal Australian Navy (RAN) training activities, including initial helicopter deck landing qualifications.

The trials included testing of all onboard military systems, Damen said in a statement.

In addition to traditional elements of sea trials such as manoeuvring and speed tests, the MATV was put through its paces with an extensive testing program of its systems, which included testing of the air traffic radar, flightdeck lighting and firefighting, flightdeck communications systems and helicopter traverse installation procedures.

Damen stated that all systems and processes of the vessel were accepted by representatives of the Commonwealth.

“We are proud to hear that the MV Sycamore has passed her first tests with flying colours,” said Damen sales director Asia Pacific, Roland Briene. “Based on Damen’s successful and proven OPV series, the MATV is a very versatile ship.”

In the coming weeks, Sycamore will be prepared for its maiden voyage to its home port of Sydney, where the vessel is expected to arrive at the end of May.

The MATV will be available to support Helicopter Aircrew Training System (HATS) first-of-class flight trials, Defence has confirmed.