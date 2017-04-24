Speaker list for Women in Aviation/Aerospace Australia summit finalised

Aviation/Aerospace Australia has finalised its speaker list for its Women in Aviation summit planned for Brisbane on Tuesday May 23.

The summit’s keynote address will be given by Virgin Australia Regional Airlines and Virgin Australia Cargo chief executive Merren McArthur, while other speakers are as follows:

FSGT David Anson, aircraft technician 6SQN, Royal Australian Air Force ‘When I chose to participate in the gender journey’

Michelle Black, medical flight nurse, LifeFlight ‘Integrating into an all male team’

Professor Alan Duncan, director, Bankwest Curtin Economics Centre ‘Gender Pay Gap’

Gwilym Davies, head of people performance and culture, Brisbane Airport Corporation

Kathryn Farnell, head of talent and development, Caltex

Natasha Heughan, commercial lead, Lockheed Martin Australia

LTCOL Kate Holbeck, Workforce Supply Management, Personnel Branch AHQ, Australian Army ‘Future Pipeline’

Jane Hunter, chief operating officer, Phantom Works International, Boeing Defense Space and Security

Dionne Lew, partner, Zoetic Agency

Vanessa Lussini, chemistry PhD candidate, Queensland University of Technology (CRC for Polymers)

Carly Povey, head of commercial and operations improvement, Jetstar

Linda Spurr, director Aviation/Aerospace Australia

Early bird tickets for the summit, the third to be held by Aviation/Aerospace Australia, are available until April 30, while corporate sponsorship packages are also available.

Further details on the summit can be found on the Aviation/Aerospace Australia website here.