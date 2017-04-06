Richard Goyder tapped to join Qantas board

Outgoing Wesfarmers boss Richard Goyder will join the Qantas board.

Qantas chairman Leigh Clifford said Goyder would seek election at the airline group’s annual general meeting in October and, if elected, would join the board as a non-executive director after stepping down as Wesfarmers chief executive in November.

In addition to his chief executive role at Wesfarmers that he has held since 2005, Goyder also sits on the diversified Australian conglomerate’s board.

Elsewhere, Goyder is also a director of the Business Council of Australia alongside Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce.

Further, he also sits on The University of Western Australia Business School advisory board and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Australia board, where he is chairman.

Also, it was announced in February Goyder was due to join the board of Woodside Petroleum as an independent non-executive director in August, before becoming the petroleum exploration and production company’s chairman in April 2018.

Clifford said Goyder’s business experience would strengthen the Qantas board.

“As well as his achievements with Wesfarmers, he’s respected as a clear voice for the business community on broader economic and policy issues,” Clifford said in a statement on Thursday.

“Having his knowledge and perspective on the board will be a great asset as we continue to deliver for Qantas’ shareholders and customers.”

Goyder said it was “an honour to be asked to join the board”.

“I’ve admired the way that the management team led by Alan Joyce has repositioned the group over the past few years and it’s clear that Qantas has an exciting future with some big opportunities ahead,” Goyder said.

“I hope to make a contribution to that next chapter.”