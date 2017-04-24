Q1 intl traffic growth offsets weak domestic demand at Sydney Airport

International traffic growth of over five per cent has offset flat domestic passenger numbers at Sydney Airport for the first quarter of 2017.

Figures released by Sydney Airport on Thursday show international passenger numbers through Australia’s busiest airport increased by 5.7 per cent in the first quarter compared to the first quarter of 2016, while domestic passenger numbers were essentially flat, growing by a scant 0.2 per cent.

“We are pleased that international passenger growth in the first quarter of 2017 has remained strong at 5.7 per cent versus the prior corresponding period,” Sydney Airport managing director and CEO Kerrie Mather said in a statement.

“In addition to the full year impact of services that commenced last year, over 620,000 annualised new international seats have already been announced in 2017. The additional services have been focused on Asia, with new and increased capacity to China, Vietnam, Korea, Indonesia and Hong Kong.”

For the month of March domestic passenger numbers did show modest growth, up 1.4 per cent on March 2016 (to 2,301,000), while international passenger numbers were up by 2.3 per cent (to 1,206,000), despite Easter falling in March in 2016 as opposed to April this year.

The airport also notes that domestic traffic in March “was also impacted by some service interruptions associated with Cyclone Debbie”.