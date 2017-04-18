Ospreys deploy to Darwin as part of latest Marine Corps rotation

Four Bell Boeing MV-22B Osprey tiltrotors will form part of the latest US Marine Corps rotational deployment to Darwin.

The 1,250 personnel strong 2017 Marine Rotational Force-Darwin (MRF-D) was due to begin arriving in Darwin this week for the six-month long deployment.

As well as the Ospreys the Marines are also sending five AH-1W ‘Whiskey’ Cobra attack helicopters and four UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters to Darwin.

“This year’s rotation will see improved complexity and sophistication of our combined training activities and exercises – supporting real-life operations from counter-terrorism to humanitarian and disaster relief missions,” the Department of Defence said in a statement on Tuesday.

Marine Corps Ospreys have previously deployed to Australia for Exercise Talisman Saber and Exercise Koolendong in 2013 and Talisman Sabre 2015.